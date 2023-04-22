Yambio policeman stabbed to death over alleged love triangle

A policeman in Western Equatoria State was stabbed to death on Saturday morning by a civilian whom he accused of having a secret love affair with his wife.
The State Police Commissioner Maj. Gen. Albino Utho Mariano said Private Baraka Joseph John was stabbed in the Bazungua area 7 kilometers east of Yambio town.
Gen. Albino said the 31-year-old victim had a misunderstanding at a funeral place with the suspect identified only as James.
In an interview with Eye Radio, he said the suspect has been arrested and is under investigation at Yambio County Police Station.
“The suspect is a civilian, so the policeman was fighting the civilian [suspect] over (allegations) attempting to commit adultery (with the wife of the policeman),” the security official said.
“The policeman did not have any instrument but the suspect had a knife without being known by the policeman. So he stabbed the policeman in his rib to death at 5 O’clock.”
Major General Albino said the body of the victim has been taken to the hospital for postmortem.
