You are here: Home | Humanitarian | News | Regional | Foreign nationals to be evacuated from Sudan – army
Diplomats and nationals from the US, UK, France and China are to be evacuated from Sudan by air as fighting there continues, a statement from the Sudanese army says.
Army chief Fattah al-Burhan agreed to facilitate and secure their evacuation “in the coming hours”, it said.
He is locked in a bitter power struggle with the leader of a rival paramilitary faction, the Rapid Support Forces.
Hundreds of people have been killed in a week of fighting across the country.
Previous plans to evacuate foreign nationals have not been implemented because of safety fears.
A statement from the army said British, US, French and Chinese nationals and diplomats would be evacuated by air on board military transport planes from the capital, Khartoum.
Saudi Arabia has also announced it is arranging the evacuation of Saudi citizens and nationals of “brotherly” countries. The Sudanese army said Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic mission had already been evacuated.
The conflict has entered its second week despite both sides – the army and the RSF – agreeing to a three-day ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, starting from Friday.
Khartoum’s international airport has been closed due to the violence, with foreign embassies – including the US and UK – unable to bring their citizens home.
Published 2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 6 hours ago
Published 6 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.