22nd April 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News | Regional   |   Foreign nationals to be evacuated from Sudan – army

Foreign nationals to be evacuated from Sudan – army

Author: BBC | Published: 2 hours ago

Khartoum's international airport has been caught up in the fighting

Diplomats and nationals from the US, UK, France and China are to be evacuated from Sudan by air as fighting there continues, a statement from the Sudanese army says.

Army chief Fattah al-Burhan agreed to facilitate and secure their evacuation “in the coming hours”, it said.

He is locked in a bitter power struggle with the leader of a rival paramilitary faction, the Rapid Support Forces.

Hundreds of people have been killed in a week of fighting across the country.

Previous plans to evacuate foreign nationals have not been implemented because of safety fears.

A statement from the army said British, US, French and Chinese nationals and diplomats would be evacuated by air on board military transport planes from the capital, Khartoum.

Saudi Arabia has also announced it is arranging the evacuation of Saudi citizens and nationals of “brotherly” countries. The Sudanese army said Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic mission had already been evacuated.

The conflict has entered its second week despite both sides – the army and the RSF – agreeing to a three-day ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, starting from Friday.

Khartoum’s international airport has been closed due to the violence, with foreign embassies – including the US and UK – unable to bring their citizens home.

Popular Stories
South Sudan protests alleged erroneous reporting by Uganda TV 1

South Sudan protests alleged erroneous reporting by Uganda TV

Published Monday, April 17, 2023

Former army chief Jok Riak survives road ambush 2

Former army chief Jok Riak survives road ambush

Published Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Sudanese Army, RSF agree to 24-hour ceasefire 3

Sudanese Army, RSF agree to 24-hour ceasefire

Published Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Unity State shines in 2022 primary examination results 4

Unity State shines in 2022 primary examination results

Published Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Entebbe airport security files complaint against EALA MP Kim Gai 5

Entebbe airport security files complaint against EALA MP Kim Gai

Published Monday, April 17, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Govt has no plan yet to evacuate South Sudanese from Sudan – Dau

Published 2 hours ago

Yambio policeman stabbed to death over alleged love triangle

Published 2 hours ago

14 killed while fishing in Tonj East County

Published 2 hours ago

Foreign nationals to be evacuated from Sudan – army

Published 2 hours ago

Arsenal’s title hopes on rocks despite late fightback against Southampton

Published 6 hours ago

South Sudan “prays” Sudan warring parties spare oil pipelines

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd April 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!