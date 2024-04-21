Thugs attack two sisters, leave one with broken teeth

Suspected criminal gangs have attacked and robbed two sisters at Gumbo Sherikat residential area in Juba leaving one of their survivors with broken teeth and severe injuries.

One of the sisters Achol Majur, said the incident happened at 6 PM on Saturday, as they were returning from a community event.

Ms. Majur, an Eye Radio intern, narrated that the gangs forced them to stop and demanded that they hand over all their valuable belongings.

“They told us to stop, and the other guy came and grabbed my elder sister’s hand and they were like bring what you have,” she said.

She said after the suspects found nothing substantial, they started punching and kicking her sister Adut Majur, leaving her with three broken lower teeth and bruises.

” When my sister turned around, they punched her at the back and the mouth. Her three teeth were broken, after tearing through her lower lip, leaving a hole.”

Ms. Majur said they reported the incident at Gumbo Police Station and the survivor is being treated for the injuries.

“When we took my sister to the police, they told us to take my sister to the hospital and they will do the investigation on the next day.”

When contacted, National Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin also confirmed the robbery incident from the Gumbo police division.

General Justin said security personnel have launched an investigation and crackdown on the criminal gangs.

“The case incident is recorded at Gumbo. What happened surely the girl was attacked by these niggas and they broke her teeth. The (survivors) came to the police. The girl was given form 8 medical form to go for treatment,” Justin said.

“Our forces are out in the residential areas and all over the town, at the same time our people at the ground the community leaders are actually reporting all the activities they are doing.”

Since November 2023, more than 300 youth including eight girls suspected to be members of criminal gang groups, have been arrested in Juba, according to the police spokesperson.

This was in a 21-day operation ordered by the Inspector General of Police, General Atem Marol Biar, to make sure gang-related crimes are drastically reduced in the capital.

