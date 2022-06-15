Youth Minister mobilizing fund to support young entrepreneurs on loans

The Minister of Youth and Sports said the government is mobilizing fund from partners to support young people through micro finance in the country.

Dr. Albino Bol stated that more than 9 million US dollars have already been secured from the African Development Bank.

He said the initiative will help empower youth economically, in order to become entrepreneurs and self-reliant.

Speaking at the World Refugee Day event in Juba Wednesday, Albino Bol said he is knocking on every door of potential donors to get funds for youth empowerment in the country.

“We are having micro financing program that now we are lobbying the US agencies to add more resources. The Africa development bank brought money, the 9.2 million. The World Bank is promising 40, we are also knocking the door of JICA and other people to add,” sad Dr. Albino.

Youth unemployment is said to be one of the biggest social problems facing young people in the country.

Studies suggest that young people account for about 78 percent of the country’s population, yet they only account for 12 percent of the workforce.

This presents numerous challenges such as reduction in the absorption of young people in the labor market and retardation of the country’s economic growth.

The youth minister said he is mobilizing the finance to support entrepreneurs and industrious youth by giving them loans to start businesses.



“We want to make a revolving, micro financing loans to young people who have visibility studies in businesses. Because, if a young man or a young girl from refugees camps has a good visibility study in business and we give him or her a small loan,” said Dr. Bol.

“That money will not go in vain, that money will multiply and will pay back the loan and we give it to other person. By this we will give hope to millions of young people,” he added.

In February this year, small and medium scale business owners called on young people to engage in businesses as the only way to fight poverty and dependency.

This was after the National Minister of Information described some youth in the country as lazy.

Michael Makuei appealed to the youth to look for private-sector jobs rather than waiting for government institutions to employ them.

He claimed that young people in the country avoid work because of laziness.

South Sudan suffers from structural unemployment, wherein youth possess skills that are not in demand.

Yesterday, the U.S. government announced a new plan of activity to help youth in South Sudan gain knowledge, skills, and competencies to enable them to lead healthy and productive lives.

The activity, which will be funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development, will be implemented in 13 counties that are the focus of the agency’s strategic framework.

