Aweil man gets 10 years jail term for attempted defilement

The High Court in Aweil of Northern Bahr El Ghazal State has sentenced a man to ten years imprisonment for attempting to defile 11-year-old girl.

This is according to state Police Spokesperson Captain Guot Guot Akol who attended the court session.

Gerang Ngor Ngor, 45, was arrested by the police after he attempted to rape the minor at Nyalath Payam of Aweil Centre County, last month.

The culprit, who was a sojourner reportedly requested the girl’s family to let him stay for the night.

However, he sneaked on the young girl and tried to rape her before he was caught red-handed.

“He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for attempting to rape the 11-year-old girl at Nyalath residential area on the 14th of May,” Police chief Captain Guot Akol told Eye Radio.

“He came to the girl family, requesting to spend one night at their home and that he would continue with his journey the next day, but in middle of the night he attempted to rape the girl and the court found him guilty and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment,” he added.

Guot said the court ordered Ngor to pay five (5) cows’ compensation to the survivor.

The gender based violence incident involving a minor is not the first of its kind in the state.

Recently, the Hight Court in Aweil, sentenced Saber Abu Sam to death by hanging, for raping and killing five-year-old Abuk Lual, last month.

The Court also convicted his associate, Omer Mohamed Omer to five years in jail for screening and harboring the rape perpetrator while he was on the run.

According to Section 247 of the Penal Code, whoever commits sexual intercourse with another person, against his or her will or without his or her consent, commits the offense of rape, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen years and may also be liable to a fine.

