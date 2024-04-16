16th April 2024
Yakani welcomes move to probe illicit Morobo teak logging

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 55 mins ago

A truck impounded for illegal logging in South Sudan on March 2021. | File photo/Courtesy

Activist Emund Yakani has welcomed Speaker Nunu Kumba’s decision to probe alleged illegal logging  in Morobo County of Central Equatoria state, and called for those involved to be held to account.

Last week, national legislature speaker formed a seven-member committee to investigate reported logging activities, and its environmental impact in Morobo County after some area MPs raised the concern.

In a statement to Eye Radio newsroom on Monday,  Mr. Yakani said “the rampant illegal logging in Morobo County is carried out by influential individuals in the government, security and defense institutions including some countries in the region.”

He said the established committee should bring out results, citing  past  investigations in Kajo-keji and Lainya Counties of Central Equatoria Sate ended in vein.

“No tangible decisions were generated and concrete actions undertaken to preventing further illegal logging,” said Mr. Yakani.

The activist added that illegal logging is fueling violence in South Sudan and denying the host communities their right to wealth.

He also said  illegal logging has direct negative implication on the environment and climate, and that the loggers should be placed on international  sanctions list for causing extreme negative impact on humanity.

‘With all these negative implication individuals or companies dealing in illegal logging should be held accountable before competent court of law,” he urged.

In the meantime, Yakani said,  the organization – “CEPO, will be effectively and proactively tracking the work of the established committee that is tasked to investigate the rampant illegal logging in Morobo county.

 

 

