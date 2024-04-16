Gola Boyoi takes helm of Pibor Administrative Area

President Salva Kiir has relieved the Chief of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area Lokoli Ame Bullen and appointed the former Chairperson of the South Sudan Youth Union as his replacement.

Ex-Pibor Chief Ame was removed through a Presidential Decree read on the state TV, SSBC last evening

In a similar decree, Kiir appointed Gola Boyoi as the Chief Administrator of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Boyoi stepped down from the leadership of South Sudan Youth Union after his five-year tenure elapsed in December last year.

His appointment comes weeks after he criticized, the former defence Minister, David Yau Yau’s decision to switch his allegiance from the SPLM in Government to SPLM-In Opposition.

In a separate decree, Kiir has sacked the undersecretaries for defence and veteran affairs Atem Atem Kiir and Bair Atem Ajang respectively.

Kiir appointed Kuol Deng Kuol as the new undersecretary for Defense and Akich Deng Alui as the undersecretary for veteran affairs.