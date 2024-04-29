Lobong condemns killings, abduction in Kapoeta East

The government of Eastern Equatoria State has condemned recent incidents of killing and abduction of children by youth allegedly from Pibor Aministrative Area – allegations that Pibor says it is investigating.

Governor Louis Lobong said thousands of GPAA youths stormed cattle kraals in Kauto area in Kapoeta East last week, and raided unspecified number of cattle and children.

“On the 23rd of this month, thousands of youths from Murle Community in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area attacked the Toposa kraals in Kauto in Kapoeta East County,” Lobong said in a press briefing.

“They have raided the area and we have not got the details. What we know so far is that these people went back with the cattle and took children and looted goods from Toposa.”

The governor said he is yet to determine the details of casualties or the number of raided cattle.

Lobong said his government was made aware of mobilization by the neighbouring youth to attack his territory before the violence.

He appealed to the government of Pibor to facilitate the return of the abducted children and hold perpetrators accountable.

“We will also be communicating with the government of Greater Pibor Administrative Area to be able to return the children that have been abducted and hold the raiders on the other side accountable.”

Responding to the allegations, Pibor Minister of Information and Communication, Abraham Kelang said his government has taken steps to probe the incident.

Kelang said they have sent commissioners to assess the incident and identify the suspected criminals.

“The conflict started between cattle keepers from GPAA and Eastern Equatoria. Since the day the conflict started, all of us don’t know the date.”

“Since we heard that information, we sent the Commissioners to go and find out exactly the full details.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



NBGs governor orders building of schools for under-tree learners Previous Post