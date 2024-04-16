Holy See suspends Rumbek priest over attempted murder on Bishop-elect

The Holy See has suspended Rumbek catholic priest Mathiang Machol who was convicted for aiding the shooting of religious leader Christian Carlassare in 2021.

Christian Carlassare, an Italian Comboni priest bound to become a bishop at the time, was shot twice in his legs by gunmen at his residence in Rumbek town of Lakes State, in April 2021.

Clergy Mathiang, the former diocesan coordinator for the Catholic Diocese of Rumbek was handed a 7-year-jail term by Juba High Court in 2023 for abetting and aiding an attempted murder on Bishop.

But last month, the Supreme Court overturned the guilty verdict against him after finding, what his defenses lawyer said, no evidence against his client.

Speaking the media on Tuesday, 16/04/2024, the President of the Sudan and South Sudan Catholic Bishops Conference,Stephen Ameyu Martin Cardinal Mulla announced that the Holy See has been suspended Machol over the violent act.

“In solidarity with the whole Church, the Holy See has suspended this priest.

‘The main reason was that, this matter was very complicated and so as a result, we asked the Holy See to do its duty because once there is that tension, the local Church in agreement with the Holy See and is always ready to cooperate,” said Cardinal Mulla



Cardinal Ameyu said the suspended priest will not receive sacraments nor celebrate mass.

“According to the Code of Canon Law, a person who does this against a bishop incurs a latae sententiae interdict and if he is a cleric, also a latae sentiatae suspension.

“This means that Fr. Machol by his actions against a bishop has automatically incurred an interdict and suspension from the exercise of his priestly ministry. He shall not receive sacraments nor administer them until further notice”.

Cardinal Ameyu further said “the Code of Canon Law states that, if a censure prohibits the celebration of sacraments or sacramental or the placing of an act of governance, the prohibition is suspended whenever it is necessary to care for the faithful in danger of death.

However, he said, ” this exception does not apply in the case of Fr. Machol, as the interdict and suspension have been formally declared.”

