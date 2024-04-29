29th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   CSE exams results to be out in 3 weeks after govt releases fund

CSE exams results to be out in 3 weeks after govt releases fund

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 2 hours ago

Martin Tako, Deputy Minister of General Education and Instruction/Photo/Lou Nelson

The National Ministry of General Education and Instruction said the examination council will release results for 2023-2024 Certificate of Secondary Education examinations in three weeks’ times.

About 45,000 students are desperately waiting to see their work – months after sitting for the CSE examination across the country between December 4, and December 14, 2023.

The students have been stuck at home in uncertainty over whether or not they have passed or failed and should repeat the class, at a time when fellow candidates are far ahead.

However, Deputy Minister of General Education and Instruction, Martin Tako, said the ministry has finally received part of the money needed to mark the exams papers from the government.

Tako stated that teachers have already been invited from the ten states and three administrative areas two months ago for marking the exams papers.

He added that the ministry has been prepared to mark the exams while awaiting a budget to pay the staff.

“The reason for delay is obvious that we did not receive the necessary funding for marking the examination,” he said in a press conference in Juba.

“We were ready and we invited teachers from ten states and three administrative areas, they were here for the last two months, but we could not proceed with marking because of lack of funding.”

“Now we have received part of the funding for marking the examination. We will do our best to mark the examination within the limit of three weeks.”

“Within three weeks we will produce the results why?  because we have been alert and ready just waiting for funding.”

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudanese artist recounts escaping human traffickers in Thailand 1

South Sudanese artist recounts escaping human traffickers in Thailand

Published Tuesday, April 23, 2024

South Sudan to experience week of heat stress, heavy rains: SSMS 2

South Sudan to experience week of heat stress, heavy rains: SSMS

Published Friday, April 26, 2024

IGAD anticipates a week-long heat stress in South Sudan 3

IGAD anticipates a week-long heat stress in South Sudan

Published Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Inkomoko South Sudan to empower over 20,000 entrepreneurs in 3yrs 4

Inkomoko South Sudan to empower over 20,000 entrepreneurs in 3yrs

Published Wednesday, April 24, 2024

South Sudan can be global leader in wildlife if well preserved – expert 5

South Sudan can be global leader in wildlife if well preserved – expert

Published Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IGAD envoy to Sudan Lawrence Korbandy assumes duties

Published 34 mins ago

CSE exams results to be out in 3 weeks after govt releases fund

Published 2 hours ago

EAC central bank governors meet in Juba amid single currency hints

Published 3 hours ago

Lobong condemns killings, abduction in Kapoeta East

Published 4 hours ago

NBGs governor orders building of schools for under-tree learners

Published 5 hours ago

Yakani says election possible without population census

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!