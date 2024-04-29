CSE exams results to be out in 3 weeks after govt releases fund

The National Ministry of General Education and Instruction said the examination council will release results for 2023-2024 Certificate of Secondary Education examinations in three weeks’ times.

About 45,000 students are desperately waiting to see their work – months after sitting for the CSE examination across the country between December 4, and December 14, 2023.

The students have been stuck at home in uncertainty over whether or not they have passed or failed and should repeat the class, at a time when fellow candidates are far ahead.

However, Deputy Minister of General Education and Instruction, Martin Tako, said the ministry has finally received part of the money needed to mark the exams papers from the government.

Tako stated that teachers have already been invited from the ten states and three administrative areas two months ago for marking the exams papers.

He added that the ministry has been prepared to mark the exams while awaiting a budget to pay the staff.

“The reason for delay is obvious that we did not receive the necessary funding for marking the examination,” he said in a press conference in Juba.

“We were ready and we invited teachers from ten states and three administrative areas, they were here for the last two months, but we could not proceed with marking because of lack of funding.”

“Now we have received part of the funding for marking the examination. We will do our best to mark the examination within the limit of three weeks.”

“Within three weeks we will produce the results why? because we have been alert and ready just waiting for funding.”

