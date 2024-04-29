IGAD envoy to Sudan Lawrence Korbandy assumes duties

Newly appointed IGAD Special Envoy to Sudan, Lawrence Korbandy, took oath of office in the regional bloc headquarters in Djibouti on Sunday.

Korbandy, a South Sudanese lawyer, was appointed by IGAD last month as its Special Envoy to war-torn Sudan.

The South Sudanese official is tasked with engaging and facilitating dialogue between the Sudanese factions on ending the year-long conflict.

Envoy Korbandy will also provide legal advice to the IGAD leadership on the situation in Sudan.

He took oath following his meeting with the Deputy Executive Secretary of IGAD and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Djibouti, who also serves as the IGAD Chair of the Council of Ministers.

The discussions centered around the current situation in Sudan.

“I arrived in Djibouti and took the oath of office and officially to perform my duties as the IGAD Special Envoy for the Sudan file,” Korbandu said in a post on social media.

Mr Korbandy served as the legal advisor to President Salva Kiir in 2016, before being removed two years later.

IGAD said the appointment of Hon. Korbandy as Special Envoy for Sudan underscores its commitment to address the Sudan crisis through diplomatic channels.

The bloc said it remains dedicated to supporting peaceful initiatives aimed at enhancing regional stability and fostering cooperation.

