29th April 2024
NBGs governor orders building of schools for under-tree learners

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 hours ago

NBGs governor Tong Akeen Ngor. (-)

The governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal has directed the state education ministry to build school infrastructures across the state to stop children from learning under trees.

Tong Akeen Ngor, who spoke in Aweil West County on Sunday, said building the schools will start with popular efforts and fundraising among local communities.

Ngor has ordered the state ministry of education to upgrade the under-tree schools by building modern infrastructures of learning in the area.

“Concerning the schools and shortage of teachers, it is the responsibility of the state ministry of education,” he said.

“The acting honorable minister of education, you have to take this point seriously and these schools which under the trees, you have to build them.”

“With popular efforts now, people will start building these schools. We want this program to continue so that the citizens can be stable and children can be at the schools.”

In April 2023, an official of Northern Bahr el Ghazal ministry of education revealed that about 22 primary and secondary schools were operating under trees in the state.

Peter Deng Deng said the state government had been working to renovate 40 schools which have been blown off by wind.

