Will South African President Ramaphosa break elections impasse?

South African President’s three-day working visit to South Sudan comes as South Sudanese leaders have differed on the conduct of elections in December 2024.

While the SPLM-In Government said it was ready for the polls, the main opposition peace party, the SPLM-In Opposition said the country is not ready for elections and called for extension, citing key provision of the peace agreement especially the security arrangements have not been completed.

The opposition group also said the civil and political space have been compromised and refugees have not returned to the country.

There have been calls from both SPLM-In Government, politicians and civil society on the need for dialogue to agree on the way forward.

The outcome of President Ramaphosa meeting with the South Sudanese leaders remains to be seen.

Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Juba on Tuesday where he is expected to spend three days of his working visit, meeting with signatories to the peace agreement.

His visit is expected facilitate dialogue among the peace parties in a bid to break the impasse on the implementation of the peace agreement as the country gears towards elections.

According Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramadan Abdullah Goc, while in Juba Ramaphosa was sheduled to meet with President Salva Kiir, First Vice President Dr Riek Machar and the political parties.

He will also meet the three key institutions such as the National Elections Commission, the Political Parties’ Council and National Constitution Review Commission.

“The meeting is important for us. We do believe that the president of South Africa as guarantor will sit with the leaders of South Sudan to see how they are prepared for the elections.

“We assure him that every one, the government of South Sudan and the institutions are ready for the elections to be conducted,” said Goc.

