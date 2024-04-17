17th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Juba County invites Molubur landowners for land showing

Juba County invites Molubur landowners for land showing

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

Bulldozer clearing land in Jebel Ladu. (-)

Juba County has invited Molubur Boma land title holders for land showing in Ladu Payam, according to the Commissioner.

This comes weeks after the County authorities in collaboration with the organized forces demolished houses of illegal settlers in the area last month.

Over 5,000 people are said to have been allotted land there but have not been shown their plots.

Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezbon is now calling upon those issued with plot documents to show up for the demarcation exercise.

He has given the landowners six months to build on the plots.

“I am appealing to anybody who has a plot in Molubur, you must come to us to hand over your plot of land, because the handover and showing is our responsibility as government, after showing your plot, you must develop your plot within six months,” said Commissioner Tete.

“We did a housing plan and gave a plot with official documents and you have to show it and after that, you have to build it, if it’s a shop or house and school,” he said.

“We want to see this place within six months you have to show it and develop it, and if you don’t do that we as authorities have laws and rules, and as a government we take this plot for the public interest.

“We can make it a police station, orphan centre, and any government project because you need a plot, if you need that then come for it.”

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim 1

Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim

Published Thursday, April 11, 2024

Morgan to summon Ethiopian envoy in Juba over student resident permit fee 2

Morgan to summon Ethiopian envoy in Juba over student resident permit fee

Published Thursday, April 11, 2024

3 law firms intend to sue govt at EACJ over Kalisto’s detention 3

3 law firms intend to sue govt at EACJ over Kalisto’s detention

Published Saturday, April 13, 2024

Yakani tells govt to stop paying salaries ‘like panadol’ 4

Yakani tells govt to stop paying salaries ‘like panadol’

Published Friday, April 12, 2024

JCC ends deal with 3 ‘incapable’ garbage companies 5

JCC ends deal with 3 ‘incapable’ garbage companies

Published Sunday, April 14, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir, Machar failed to meet standards for elections, says Washington

Published 46 mins ago

Juba County invites Molubur landowners for land showing

Published 1 hour ago

Will South African President Ramaphosa break elections impasse?

Published 3 hours ago

Bishops demand probe into Carlassare’s shooting as main suspect freed

Published 4 hours ago

Only 6% of 83,000 NUF with boots on ground -Ceasefire monitor

Published 23 hours ago

PPC allocates SSP1.5 billion to eligible parties

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!