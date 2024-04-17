Juba County invites Molubur landowners for land showing

Juba County has invited Molubur Boma land title holders for land showing in Ladu Payam, according to the Commissioner.

This comes weeks after the County authorities in collaboration with the organized forces demolished houses of illegal settlers in the area last month.

Over 5,000 people are said to have been allotted land there but have not been shown their plots.

Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezbon is now calling upon those issued with plot documents to show up for the demarcation exercise.

He has given the landowners six months to build on the plots.

“I am appealing to anybody who has a plot in Molubur, you must come to us to hand over your plot of land, because the handover and showing is our responsibility as government, after showing your plot, you must develop your plot within six months,” said Commissioner Tete.

“We did a housing plan and gave a plot with official documents and you have to show it and after that, you have to build it, if it’s a shop or house and school,” he said.

“We want to see this place within six months you have to show it and develop it, and if you don’t do that we as authorities have laws and rules, and as a government we take this plot for the public interest.

“We can make it a police station, orphan centre, and any government project because you need a plot, if you need that then come for it.”

