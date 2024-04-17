Bishops demand probe into Carlassare’s shooting as main suspect freed

The Catholic Bishops of Sudan and South Sudan are calling on the authorities to do thorough investigation into the shooting of Rumbek Bishop Christian Carlassare in 2021.

Clergy John Mathiang Machol, the former diocesan coordinator for the Catholic Diocese of Rumbek was handed a 7-year-jail term by Juba High Court in 2023 for aiding the shooting of the religious leader.

But last month, the Supreme Court overturned the guilty verdict against him after his defence lawyer Malith Jokthiang said the court found no evidence against his client.

Yesterday, the Bishops announced the decision of the Holy See to suspend Fr. Machol over the incident, citing his act breached the canon law.

Speaking to the Press yesterday in Juba, the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference Stephen Ameyu Martin Cardinal Mulla says the Church is in solidarity with Bishop Carlassare after the release of clergy Machol.

“We express our deep solidarity with our brother, Bishop Christian Carlassare of Rumbek, following the recent release of Fr. John Mathiang Machol, the main suspect in the attempted murder of the Bishop three years ago,” he said.

The Roman Bishops condemned what they described as heinous act of violence against the Rumbek colleague and called on the authorities to ensure a thorough probe is carried out to bring perpetrators to justice.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the heinous act of violence against a shepherd of the Church. Attacks on religious leaders have no place in a just and peaceful society.

“We call up on the authorities to ensure a thorough investigation into this incident and to bring the perpetrators to justice,” said Amayu.

