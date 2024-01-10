What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of

Gatdor Gai Reat, one of the exceptional South Sudanese who scooped an A in the recently released Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) aspires to study medicine at Havard University, one of the top prestigious universities in the United States of America.

The 21-year-old man took refuge in Kakuma refugee Camp, in Kenya in 2012 due to the hardship and the challenging environment in South Sudan in search of better services including education.

His father was killed during the eruption of the 2016 conflict.

The hurdles didn’t stop Gai’s ambitions but rather propelled him to work hard and change the family’s situation by excelling in education.

His determination and hard work earned him an A grade after scoring As in Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, History and Government, and Computer Science, with a B+ in English and Kiswahili.

“Getting an A is not that easy. You have to toil, you have to dig deep. Some of the things are being attentive to lessons and going the extra mile to read by yourself after lessons,” adding “Discipline and following rules and regulations, never going astray, and sticking to the plan,” are ingredients to his success.



But for Gai, the results were no surprise. “I have been working for it and I knew I would get it.”

Recounting his high school journey, Gai said he faced financial constraints, but his brilliant performance earned him a scholarship.

“I could not access higher education until the Darfi scholarship came through to sponsor my high school.”

Financial constraints are what still worries the young man whose dream is to become a specialized medical doctor in surgery to help the South Sudanese society.

“I am very much interested in medicine; I would like to enroll for my bachelor’s in medicine and surgery if I get an opportunity.

“I need to pursue medicine so that I can come back to the society in South Sudan and work in the medical industry.

Asked if the opportunity avails, Gai aspires to study at Harvard University to become one of the most admired surgeons in the world.

He envisions contributing to the medical industry in South Sudan upon completing his studies.

“Looking at Harvard it’s one of the best Universities in the World with the facility and quality of education that would make a difference, I believe my dream of getting a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery would come true.

Getting there sounds like an illusion to Gai, but he believes his results can take him somewhere.

“When I got these results, I knew it would secure an admission, but the question is how to get there because I’m very sure I will get admission there.”

Gai is appealing to well-wishers and those moved by his story to lend a helping hand in ensuring he can access higher education.

While expressing his desire to attend Harvard University, he remains open to any opportunity that would enable him to fulfil his dreams.

“I would like to appeal to the well-wishers, if someone would be touched by my story and give a helping hand in making sure that I access higher education.

“My dream school is Harvard University, however, I am flexible, if there is any opportunity, then I will appreciate it.”

Gai stands as a testament to the unwavering spirit of self-determination exhibited by numerous South Sudanese in the diaspora despite the formidable challenges that South Sudan grapples with.

