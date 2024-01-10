25 suspected gangs arrested with illicit drugs, machetes

Police in Juba have detained 25 individuals suspected of affiliation with a local gang group following a search in the Loglogo suburb of Juba City on Tuesday.

The apprehended individuals were found in possession of illicit drugs, machetes, and banned liquor locally dubbed as ‘Jena Fa’ar’.

Maj General Daniel Justin who is the spokesperson of the National Police Service repeated the force’s solid commitment to combatting criminal activities.

The last crackdown is part of a continued initiative launched last year under the directive of the Inspector General of the Police General Atem Marol to curb crimes across the country.

General Justin stressed the continuous dedication to taking stringent measures against criminals.

“As part of our efforts that we started before the new year to crack down on criminal activities, early on Tuesday, we managed to apprehend 24 suspects in the Loglogo area in possession of drugs, machetes liquor among other things they use in their criminal activities,” he said on state-owned SSBC TV on Tuesday.

Last year, the Inspector General of Police ordered 21 days of operation to bring an end to gang-related crimes in the country.

