10th January 2024
Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa appoints Ambassador to S. Sudan

Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa appoints Ambassador to S. Sudan

Author: Donna Imanya | Published: 1 hour ago

Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of South Sudan, Ambassador Kossam Mupezeni, - Courtesy

Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa has appointed Kossam Mupezeni as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of South Sudan, a local media has reported.

Mr Mupezeni replaced Ambassador Kufa Chinoza who was transferred to Ghana after his tenure in Juba.

The chief secretary to the president and cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya announced on Tuesday in an extraordinary on a government gazette published.

“It is here notifying that his excellency has in terms, of section 110 (2) (i) as read with section 2004 of the constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Mr. Kossam Mupezeni as ambassador Extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of South Sudan,” he said.

South Sudan and Zimbabwe relations are said to be showing solid progress.

