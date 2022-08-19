19th August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Wau patients pay bills by fueling hospital generator

Wau patients pay bills by fueling hospital generator

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

Wau Teaching Hospital - courtesy

The Director General of Wau Teaching Hospital said some patients in need of immediate surgical operation are offering fuel due to a shortage at the facility.

Dr Thon Mangok told Eye Radio the hospital has been faced with a lot of bureaucracy from the state government to acquire fuel on time.

Mangok said the facility has not received any fuel supply from the state authorities since the beginning of this month.

“The government has some issues and is not able to bring fuel and it cannot help us,” he said.

On Thursday, a lawmaker in the state said that the Hospital was in a terrible stage and demanded that the government pay necessary attention to it.

Khamis Dahiya Omar, the Chairperson of Health Service Committee at the state legislative Assembly urged the government to equip and support the state hospital.

Meanwhile, Doctor Mangok said CORDAID, an internationally operating emergency relief and development organization, mostly working in conflict-affected countries, has pledged to supply the facility with fuel for the next two months.

“Wau teaching has the issue of power because there is no fuel, those of CORDAID promised to bring fuel today or tomorrow and this is according to the approval of the office because of some bureaucracy,” he said.

But the health official said there is no fuel as of now, and that those contributing fuel are mainly patients who need urgent surgical service.

“In some patient who are in serious need operation, the surgery doctor told him that I cannot do the operation because there is no fuel and if there fuel I will do it, he brought fuel voluntarily and then he was operated.”

 

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Meet South Sudanese female pilot who followed childhood dream 1

Meet South Sudanese female pilot who followed childhood dream

Published Monday, August 15, 2022

Gospel singer Yuma Sebastian died “at Yei detention facility” 2

Gospel singer Yuma Sebastian died “at Yei detention facility”

Published Sunday, August 14, 2022

Police arrest politician for anti-extension remarks 3

Police arrest politician for anti-extension remarks

Published Sunday, August 14, 2022

Kiir handed report on Mayom summary execution 4

Kiir handed report on Mayom summary execution

Published Thursday, August 18, 2022

Church leaders reject adopting same-sex practices at Lambeth Conference 5

Church leaders reject adopting same-sex practices at Lambeth Conference

Published Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Wau patients pay bills by fueling hospital generator

Published 1 hour ago

WBG MPs to probe alleged sale of sport fields to investors

Published 3 hours ago

Lawmakers appeal for citizen-driven constitution

Published 3 hours ago

LeBron James becomes all-time highest paid NBA player

Published 4 hours ago

NSS denies having arrested, tortured civilians with impunity

Published 5 hours ago

Fistula patient rejected by loved ones prays for miracle

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.