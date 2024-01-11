11th January 2024
Warrap locals raise 108,000 bricks to build Gov Muor's office

Author: Charless Wote | Published: 1 hour ago

Warrap State Governor Gen. Kuol Muor Muor seen working under a tree - Courtesy

Some residents of Kuac North Payam of Warrap State have contributed over 100,000 bricks for the construction of a state secretariat in Kuajok as the governor now works under a tree. 

The contribution made so far is about 108,000 bricks.

The predecessors of Governor Kuol Muor Muor were initially hosted within a ministry’s building.

However, after assuming office in December 2023, Governor Muor said he would discharge his duties from under a Mahogany tree where the new office will be built.

On January 5, 2023, the Governor presided over the swearing in ceremony of the Deputy Commissioner of Warrap State Revenue Authority under the Mahogany tree.

“On behalf of Warrap state Government, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Kuac community, particularly to those who have put their hands together for the proposed construction of Warrap State Secretariat General, Council of Ministers,” reads a statement published on the Facebook page of Warrap State Ministry of Information.

 

 

