11th January 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Science   |   Napwon calls for proper drainage in ongoing Juba roads construction

Napwon calls for proper drainage in ongoing Juba roads construction

Author: Nyathong William | Published: 49 mins ago

Minister of Environment and Forestry Josephine Napwon speaks during the launch of Juba Urban Roads network. (CES/Facebook).

The Minister of Environment and Forestry Josephine Napwon said the recently launched Juba Urban Roads project should ensure a proper drainage system.

Ms. Napwon said most of Juba’s previously tarmacked lanes lack drainage system which often leaves the capital dirty and polluted, especially during rainy seasons.

She stated that her ministry is always concerned about the poor road drainage in the capital Juba compared to the likes of Nairobi and Kigali in the region.

“There is too much traffic and also the roads that were built within Juba City Council, I think they were not properly surveyed because we lack draining system, as we see that in most of our roads within Juba, there is no drainage,” Napwon said during the launch of the road network on Wednesday.

“As the Minister of Environment and Forestry, l am always concerned about the drainage of our roads. If you see our city things have no drainage and proper drainage of our roads, it has contributed to the city being dirty.”

“When there is rain, you see the waste lettering all over, so we need to put more effort on the drainage system, if we are building new roads or if we are opening new roads, we need to prioritize the drainage system.”

Wednesday’s launch of the Juba Urban Roads Network will include Freedom Bridge Road, Gudele-Rock City, Hai Tarawa, Hai Mauna, Suk Maleshia, Miya Saba, and Hai Referendum roads.

Others are the riverside-Konyo-Konyo, Kator Church-old bridge road, Juba-Bor, and Juba Nimule highways.

The road project is expected to be completed in one year.

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
CES relocates Custom Market vendors to University of Juba land 1

CES relocates Custom Market vendors to University of Juba land

Published Friday, January 5, 2024

South Sudan consumes counterfeit drugs banned across Africa – pharmacist 2

South Sudan consumes counterfeit drugs banned across Africa – pharmacist

Published Monday, January 8, 2024

What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of 3

What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams 4

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams

Published Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Bilpam: Over 300 firearms including machineguns seized in Gondokoro 5

Bilpam: Over 300 firearms including machineguns seized in Gondokoro

Published Sunday, January 7, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Napwon calls for proper drainage in ongoing Juba roads construction

Published 49 mins ago

Warrap locals raise 108,000 bricks to build Gov Muor’s office

Published 1 hour ago

Govt probes claims that South Sudan imports banned drugs – MoH

Published 3 hours ago

Economic cluster seeks $9 million to buy 100 water tankers

Published 3 hours ago

Silver X and wife Monia welcome bouncing baby

Published 4 hours ago

Uganda universities teaching over 200 expired courses – report

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th January 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!