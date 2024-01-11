Napwon calls for proper drainage in ongoing Juba roads construction

The Minister of Environment and Forestry Josephine Napwon said the recently launched Juba Urban Roads project should ensure a proper drainage system.

Ms. Napwon said most of Juba’s previously tarmacked lanes lack drainage system which often leaves the capital dirty and polluted, especially during rainy seasons.

She stated that her ministry is always concerned about the poor road drainage in the capital Juba compared to the likes of Nairobi and Kigali in the region.

“There is too much traffic and also the roads that were built within Juba City Council, I think they were not properly surveyed because we lack draining system, as we see that in most of our roads within Juba, there is no drainage,” Napwon said during the launch of the road network on Wednesday.

“As the Minister of Environment and Forestry, l am always concerned about the drainage of our roads. If you see our city things have no drainage and proper drainage of our roads, it has contributed to the city being dirty.”

“When there is rain, you see the waste lettering all over, so we need to put more effort on the drainage system, if we are building new roads or if we are opening new roads, we need to prioritize the drainage system.”

Wednesday’s launch of the Juba Urban Roads Network will include Freedom Bridge Road, Gudele-Rock City, Hai Tarawa, Hai Mauna, Suk Maleshia, Miya Saba, and Hai Referendum roads.

Others are the riverside-Konyo-Konyo, Kator Church-old bridge road, Juba-Bor, and Juba Nimule highways.

The road project is expected to be completed in one year.