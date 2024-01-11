11th January 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News | Regional   |   Govt probes claims that South Sudan imports banned drugs – MoH

Govt probes claims that South Sudan imports banned drugs – MoH

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

Dr. Ader Macar Aciek speaks on Eye Radio's Dawn Show. (-)

The Ministry of Health said on Thursday it is investigating allegations that South Sudan is importing and using substandard drugs banned across the region.

On December 20, 2023, a pharmacist based in Juba alleged that drugs that have been banned in the Sub-Saharan Africa are found in South Sudan.

Michael Berhane, a pharmacist at Star Pharmaceuticals Company made the remarks at an event in Juba where the health ministry appealed for funding intervention from the private sector.

Mr Berhane said the pharmaceutical market in South Sudan is full of substandard drugs – some of which have been banned in Sub-Sahara Africa especially Sudan, Ethiopia and Kenya.

He also recommended that the country imports effective malaria treatment medication and other related supplies.

In response, Dr Ader Macar Achiek, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Health refuted the allegations and accused the pharmacist of misleading the public.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday, Dr. Aciek said the Ministry and the country’s Food and Drug Authority, are investigating the allegation while challenging the whistle blower to present evident.

“We will need a clarification from whoever said this allegation and we are in the process of investigating this. Now he needs to prove what he has said,’ Aciek said.

“There is a Food and Drug Control Authority which is currently investigating this as the regulator and us as the Ministry of Health, we are also in this process.”

Dr. Aciek said the information is “100 percent” incorrect and instead accused the medical specialist of trying to market and advocate for himself.

“It is not correct. A hundred percent, it is not correct. So, he needs to prove this by giving us the evidence otherwise, he will face the consequences for misleading the public.”

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
CES relocates Custom Market vendors to University of Juba land 1

CES relocates Custom Market vendors to University of Juba land

Published Friday, January 5, 2024

South Sudan consumes counterfeit drugs banned across Africa – pharmacist 2

South Sudan consumes counterfeit drugs banned across Africa – pharmacist

Published Monday, January 8, 2024

What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of 3

What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of

Published 24 hours ago

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams 4

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams

Published Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Man of God drinks himself to death with alcohol in Nagero 5

Man of God drinks himself to death with alcohol in Nagero

Published Thursday, January 4, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Govt probes claims that South Sudan imports banned drugs – MoH

Published 1 hour ago

Economic cluster seeks $9 million to buy 100 water tankers

Published 1 hour ago

Silver X and wife Monia welcome bouncing baby

Published 2 hours ago

Uganda universities teaching over 200 expired courses – report

Published 3 hours ago

Activist urges youth empowerment activities to reform criminal gangs

Published 4 hours ago

Fangak Commissioner hails meeting gov. Odhok in quest for peace

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th January 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!