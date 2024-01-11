Govt probes claims that South Sudan imports banned drugs – MoH

The Ministry of Health said on Thursday it is investigating allegations that South Sudan is importing and using substandard drugs banned across the region.

On December 20, 2023, a pharmacist based in Juba alleged that drugs that have been banned in the Sub-Saharan Africa are found in South Sudan.

Michael Berhane, a pharmacist at Star Pharmaceuticals Company made the remarks at an event in Juba where the health ministry appealed for funding intervention from the private sector.

Mr Berhane said the pharmaceutical market in South Sudan is full of substandard drugs – some of which have been banned in Sub-Sahara Africa especially Sudan, Ethiopia and Kenya.

He also recommended that the country imports effective malaria treatment medication and other related supplies.

In response, Dr Ader Macar Achiek, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Health refuted the allegations and accused the pharmacist of misleading the public.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday, Dr. Aciek said the Ministry and the country’s Food and Drug Authority, are investigating the allegation while challenging the whistle blower to present evident.

“We will need a clarification from whoever said this allegation and we are in the process of investigating this. Now he needs to prove what he has said,’ Aciek said.

“There is a Food and Drug Control Authority which is currently investigating this as the regulator and us as the Ministry of Health, we are also in this process.”

Dr. Aciek said the information is “100 percent” incorrect and instead accused the medical specialist of trying to market and advocate for himself.

“It is not correct. A hundred percent, it is not correct. So, he needs to prove this by giving us the evidence otherwise, he will face the consequences for misleading the public.”

