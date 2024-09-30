Warrap communities hail Unity governor for mitigating cross-border violence

Warrap State communities in Juba have organized an event to appreciate Unity State governor Riek Bim Top for his efforts in curtailing cross-border attacks conflicts and building inter-communal peace.

Governor Bim, who has only been in the job for four months since his appointment by President Salva Kiir in May, adopted policies against armed violence by dismantling militia groups and sentencing cattle raiders and murders.

On Sunday, intellectuals and government officials from Warrap State organized an event Juba to celebrate the governor’s “significant achievements” in peacebuilding.

According to Mr. Bim’s office, the communities expressed appreciation for the “positive impact” of his initiatives on building peace among the residents of Unity State and her neighboring states and administrative areas.

One of the attendants, Mariano Ajuet Akuei, said he commends the governor for silencing guns between communities in Mayom of Unity State and Twic of Warap State.

The forum also discussed ways for cementing peace including the establishment of communication network between states, and deployment of forces to intercept raiders.

Other recommendations include adopting rule of law and accountability for all perpetuators of various crimes, and proper infrastructure to boost frequent monitoring of the security challenges the local communities face.

Governor Bim reportedly emphasized on the importance of unity and collaboration in sustaining peace.

“We must remain patriots enough to help this country prosper and become the South Sudan we need and to continue writing the history our heroes and heroines left behind,” he said at the occasion, according to his office.

“I believe we had several resolutions on cattle-raidings and conflicts, but are they positively impacting? I am quite sure we need development and for this to manifest itself tangible, we must first accept peace, be it in our homes and in the neighborhood.”

Armed youth from Mayom County in Unity State and Twic and Gogrial East counties in Warrap State had been involved in a cycle of cattle-related conflicts leading to loss of lives and properties.

The latest violence was in March 2024 when armed youth reportedly killed 11 people and wounded nine others in a cross border attack in Gogrial East County of Warrap, allegedly from Unity.

Such incidents of violence have largely subsided following the appointment of Mr. Bim who pledged rule of law and accountability as well as reconciliation and trust building among communities.

In July, Governor Bim disbanded Terchuong, a well-armed militia group based in Mayom County and famous for cattle raiding across different areas.

In the same month, the governor encouraged the state populations to live in peace with their neighbors in Warrap, Lakes and Ruweng – weeks after a deadly intercommunal violence at the border of Unity and Ruweng.

Further, the governor also pledged commitment to uphold civic and political space among parties to the 2018 peace agreement and other stakeholders including the citizens and civil society.

