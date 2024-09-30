South Sudanese must choose peace to secure their future: official

South Sudan could be on the path to securing a violence-free future if its communities embrace a culture of peace and dedicate themselves to nation building, an official said.

On September 21, South Sudan joined the world to commemorate the International Day of Peace amid reports of recurring subnational violence linked to cattle raiding and revenge killings in some parts of the country.

Pia Phillip, the Undersecretary of the National Ministry of Peacebuilding, said peace is something that “we must build” while addressing participants during the commemoration of the International Day of Peace in Juba on 21st September 2024.

According to him, although violence may seem out of control in some parts of the country, it will not last forever and “seeds of peace need to be planted and nurtured.”

“If we don’t nurture, we cannot expect to harvest the fruits of peace. Without peace, there can be no development and no future for the people of the Republic of South Sudan,” Pia stated.

The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly, which, in 2001, unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire around the world.

Since its independence in 2011, South Sudan has been the scene of armed conflicts and humanitarian crises. Experts say despite the 2018 revitalized agreement signed to ended cycle of civil wars at the national level, peace in the country remains fragile.

Speaking on the same event, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar said it is important to commemorate the event in order to sensitize and remind South Sudanese citizens including the youth that their future depend on a stable country.

“If we do mark this day all over the country, the peace culture will be understood by our civil population and particularly among the youth because the youth should be our target so that they understand the principles of peace,” he said.

FVP Machar further emphasized the need for the international community to fund grassroots peace efforts and support the 2018 peace implementation through a multi-donor fund.

“If the International Community is not confident in our structures, particularly financial institutions, we suggest then you create your own multi donor peace fund and you choose which of the perquisite that you want to support. Machar said.

“I am confident that our High level committee will dialogue with you and we hope to reach agreement with you so that you can continue supporting the peace agreement and the peace process in South Sudan,” he added.

On his part, Guy Warrington, the UK Ambassador to South Sudan said he is concerned about the level of armed conflict in the country despite efforts to resolve the violence.

Mr Warrington said: “we remain concerned by the continued levels of armed conflict throughout South Sudan and we also aware that many people are working tirelessly around the country for peace, reconciliation and stability.”

“The UK is proud to put our commitment to peace that South Sudan into practice through our 20 million pounds South Sudan peace keeping program,” the diplomat added.

Nicholas Haysom, the Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head of UN Mission in South Sudan believe peace can only be achieved if there is a political will.

Nicolas Haysom added that South Sudan needs to work towards a common purpose and aspiration.

“Peace can only be achieved or secured together and it can only be sustained whether it’s a political will a common purpose and shared aspiration. South Sudan still has some work to do to develop those shared ambitions,” he said.

