Unity State governor disbands notorious Terchuong militia group

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 5 hours ago

Justice Riek Biem Top, Governor of Unity State - Courtesy of Office of the President - May 31, 2024

Unity State Governor Riek Bim has disbanded well-armed paramilitary group Terchuong, famous for cattle raiding across different areas, in what his office said is a step to heal wounds of inter-communal violence in the state.

Following his appointment Mr. Bim presented himself as a law-and-order governor, pledging to prioritize rule of law and accountability as well as reconciliation and trust building among communities.

“I am announcing the dissolution of the existence and operations of the Terchuong group with effect from today,” the governor said, according to his office.

A statement from his office said Governor Bim has taken the decision to restore peace among Unity State communities and neighboring areas, “who have long suffered from the group’s inconvenient activities.”

The components of Terchuong, who are mainly young men based in Mayom County, will now be absorbed into different security sectors of the organized forces for proper or official military training.

The Terchuong paramilitary group had been a source of concern for the residents, as their actions had caused widespread fear and uncertainty, the governor’s office said, adding that the decision to disband them “is a testament to his commitment to creating a positive and inclusive environment for all residents of Unity State.”

On July 20, Governor Bim encouraged the state populations to live in peace with their neighbors in Warrap, Lakes and Ruweng as he visited Budang Payam of Rubkona County.

His visit came after incidents of intercommunal violence were reported at the border of Unity and Ruweng leading to several deaths, displacement and loss of property.

Media reports citing local authorities and UNMISS accounts indicated that fighting flared up among armed youth on 23rd June – when officials from Rubkona of Unity travelled to Aliny in the neighboring Ruweng Administrative Area to receive stolen cattle.

UNMISS said, following the incident, that violence erupted in several other areas and tensions were high on both sides of the border due to further mobilization of armed youth.

A national lawmaker representing Ruweng, Riak Manyiel Ayuel, also made an appeal to authorities in the two regions to initiate peace dialogue to heal wounds of inter-communal violence and stop further cross-border bloodshed.

