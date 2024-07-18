Unity State governor promises free civic, political space

Unity State Governor Riek Bim Top promised commitment to uphold civic and political space among parties to the 2018 peace agreement and other stakeholders including the citizens and civil society.

Governor Bim made the remarks while officiating an awareness workshop on safe political engagement among peace parties.

The dialogue was facilitated by Civil Affairs Department of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan to promote an inclusive, safe civic and political environment and facilitating peaceful political transitions.

A statement from his office said Governor Bim recently declared that there should be free civic and political space among political parties in the state.

“As the chairperson of the SPLM party in the state, the governor expressed his commitment to ensuring that there is accommodating space for all political parties’ signatories to R-ARCSS, as well as other concerned actors in the peace agreement,” the statement said.

On 6th July, Governor Bim, who was appointed in a Republican Decree on 20th May, met with the state Islamic Council to discuss religious freedom and peaceful coexistence in the area.

“The meeting served as a space for strengthening interfaith dialogue and fostering mutual understanding between the state government and the council,” reads a statement from the governor’s office.

Meanwhile, a youth leader in Leer County south of the state was arrested and detained by police on July 4, over allegations that he advocated for the removal of the county commissioner.

According to the US development agency USAID, South Sudan still lacks the constitutional framework, democratic institutions, or open civic space needed to build accountable governance structures and complete the transitional period with free and fair elections proposed in late 2024.

USAID said years of war, political and social turmoil, and recurring waves of national and subnational violence have decimated South Sudanese civil society.

According to media reports, political parties that shared power in the 2018 peace accord have traded accusations over impeded political activities and campaigns in the states and regions under their respective dockets.

