US regrets S.Sudan, Sudan gov’ts silence over Abyei issue

The US government has expressed regrets over the silence of both Sudan and South Sudan on the status of Abyei Administrative Area.

According to the US government, UNISFA should further its support of community dialogue and inter-communal reconciliation through outreach to local peace committees and to those who don’t always understand what the mission does.

In recent months, violence intensified in the contested region despite the presence of the UN peacekeeping mission – UNISFA in the area.

The most recent attack happened last week when over 40 civilians including women and children were killed by suspected Misseriya tribesmen in separate incidents in the area.

In December last year, the Chief Administrator for Abyei Administrative Area called on the presidency to expedite the process of determining the final status of the area.

The two countries are currently struggling to implement similar peace agreements signed after political unrests and conflicts over the years.

The oil-rich border region of Abyei has been contested since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

The area was accorded a special administrative status by the 2004 Protocol on the Resolution of the Abyei Conflict, known as, the Abyei Protocol.

A referendum was originally to be held in 2011 in which the residents of Abyei could decide either to remain part of Sudan or to become part of South Sudan.

However, the referendum was postponed indefinitely due to disagreements over the process.

As a result the Dinka Ngok and the Mesiriya tribesmen of Sudan unilaterally conducted separate referendums – but were not recognized by either government.

In 2020, a UN official told a Security Council meeting that, despite improving relations between Sudan and South Sudan, progress was unlikely in a short term in determining the final status of the Abyei Area.

In May last year, President Salva Kiir constituted a high-level committee to initiate dialogue with the Sudanese government on the final status of the Abyei Administrative Area.

The team comprises three members of the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly and four other senior SPLM cadres.

The committee was tasked with negotiating with the government of Sudan in order to reach an amicable solution on the status of Abyei.

The committee members who were expected to feed President Salva Kiir with monthly updates on the progress of the negotiation have so far made no progress.

In her address to the Security Council yesterday, Linda said “Let’s be crystal clear, the long-term solution to this conflict can only be worked out through diplomacy. And we encourage all parties to renew diplomatic efforts to achieve a peaceful and mutually acceptable resolution of Abyei’s final status.”

Linda stressed that there should be meetings of joint institutions between the two countries, including the Joint Political and Security Mechanism.

“We regret there have been no meetings of any joint institutions or mechanisms, including of the Joint Political and Security Mechanism, since the last time the Council was briefed on the situation in Abyei last year. It’s simply unacceptable to resign ourselves to the status quo.”

Ambassador Linda went on to express US concerns over the recent violence in the Abyei Administrative Area.

“We are deeply concerned by the recent violent clashes in Abyei in February and March. And we thank the mission for quickly reacting to restore order and increasing patrols. Going forward, we must improve community relations on the ground. This is essential to addressing security in Abyei,” she added.

The US ambassador to the UN further said the United States looks forward to working constructively with Security Council to renew UNISFA’s mandate.

“This underscores the mission’s need for more police to address criminality and a civilian deputy head of mission to strengthen dialogue with the parties, including on establishing the Joint Police Service.”

The diplomat said her government will continue to partner with the governments of Sudan, South Sudan, and the people of the region, and all stakeholders to work toward peace, security, and prosperity of the region.

“We once again reiterate our call for Sudan to issue visas for UN personnel and a civilian deputy head of mission mandated by the Security Council, in 2019.”

