26th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Goc tasked to strengthen diplomatic ties with neighbouring nations

Goc tasked to strengthen diplomatic ties with neighbouring nations

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 30 mins ago

The new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ramadan Mohamed Abdallah Goc Ayuel - Credit: Office of the President - April 26, 2024

President Salva Kiir has tasked the new Minister of Foreign Affairs to enhance the diplomatic ties between South Sudan and its surrounding nations.

President Kiir relieved Foreign Minister Dr. James Pitia Morgan and appointed him as his envoy to the Great Lakes Region, in a major reshuffle affecting diplomats on Thursday.

Presidential Envoy Dr Morgan will play a great role in Kiir’s East African Community leadership and mediation of the Rwanda-DRC conflict and Rwanda-Burundi tension.

On Friday, he oversaw the inauguration of Ramadan Mohamed Abdallah Goc Ayuel as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Kiir assigned the new foreign affairs minister to bolster diplomatic relations with neighbouring nations.

Goc expressed his commitment to serving the people of South Sudan by actively working at the forefront.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
S. African company completes aerial survey of Jonglei oil reserve 1

S. African company completes aerial survey of Jonglei oil reserve

Published Monday, April 22, 2024

Abyei urges SSPDF to withdraw from airport 2

Abyei urges SSPDF to withdraw from airport

Published Saturday, April 20, 2024

Bentiu oil refinery to be operational in 8 months: official 3

Bentiu oil refinery to be operational in 8 months: official

Published Sunday, April 21, 2024

South Sudanese artist recounts escaping human traffickers in Thailand 4

South Sudanese artist recounts escaping human traffickers in Thailand

Published Tuesday, April 23, 2024

South African oil firm set to begin exploration in Jonglei State 5

South African oil firm set to begin exploration in Jonglei State

Published Saturday, April 20, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Goc tasked to strengthen diplomatic ties with neighbouring nations

Published 30 mins ago

NBGs parliament speaker defends recess decision

Published 37 mins ago

South Sudan to experience week of heat stress, heavy rains: SSMS

Published 49 mins ago

SPLM: No election postponement deal between Kiir and Machar

Published 1 hour ago

One wounded, houses burned as bandits attack Tambura

Published 1 hour ago

South Sudan oil to resume flow via Sudan in two months: Agar

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!