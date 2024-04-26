Goc tasked to strengthen diplomatic ties with neighbouring nations

President Salva Kiir has tasked the new Minister of Foreign Affairs to enhance the diplomatic ties between South Sudan and its surrounding nations.

President Kiir relieved Foreign Minister Dr. James Pitia Morgan and appointed him as his envoy to the Great Lakes Region, in a major reshuffle affecting diplomats on Thursday.

Presidential Envoy Dr Morgan will play a great role in Kiir’s East African Community leadership and mediation of the Rwanda-DRC conflict and Rwanda-Burundi tension.

On Friday, he oversaw the inauguration of Ramadan Mohamed Abdallah Goc Ayuel as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Kiir assigned the new foreign affairs minister to bolster diplomatic relations with neighbouring nations.

Goc expressed his commitment to serving the people of South Sudan by actively working at the forefront.

