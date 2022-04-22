22nd April 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   Meet S. Sudanese helping students access graduate programs across the world

Meet S. Sudanese helping students access graduate programs across the world

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 7 hours ago

32-year-old David Gaaniko is the founder of Gaani Study Abroad Consultancy. Photo credit: Courtesy

A 32-year-old South Sudanese entrepreneur who is supporting students’ access to graduate programs around the World has urged the youth to stay away from negative politics by engaging in productive activities.

David Gaaniko, like other young graduates in the country, established his consultancy firm known as Gaani Study Abroad Consultancy in 2018.

“Our goal is to assist students in their search for graduate programs designed to meet their individual needs.” Gaaniko told Eye Radio in an interview.

Gaani Study Abroad Consultancy has so far partnered with 350 US based, European and Asian private and public universities.

According to Gaaniko, his company provides placement information for prospective students in South Sudan and Uganda who are interested in attending colleges and universities in the United States, Canada, China, Russia, UK, Malaysia, Poland, Turkey and Cyprus.

The company mainly receives applications on behalf of the preferable Universities and facilitates the student’s admission.

David Gaaniko said since the establishment of his company, he has managed to link over 400 South Sudanese and Eritrean’s students to study in different Universities around the World.

“Since its establishment, we have managed to send over 400 students mainly to Russia, China, India, Malaysia, Ukraine, Canada and Turkey.” Gaaniko disclosed.

A week ago, Gaani Study Abroad established its first foreign branch at the UK Mall 4th floor, Kansanga in Kampala to assist students across the region have access to the service.

According to Gaaniko, the office in Kampala is expected to partner with different universities in Uganda to enable students from South Sudan acquire admission without travelling to East Africa.

Being a father of three, Gaaniko said the company has created employment opportunities for 10 other young people stationed in Juba and Kampala.

The company however charges little amount for what he referred to as service fee to facilitate the admission and for sustainability of the company.

“It’s not a free service. Students pay a service fee depending on countries [of their choice].” Gaaniko added.

According to Gaaniko, the company has helped him have access to many friends and also put meals on the table for his family.

He appealed to young people across the country to engage in productive activities. 

“South Sudanese youth should stay away from negative politics and focus on revenue related activities.”

Gaaniko said in the next five years, he wants to see a well established branch in East Africa which will create Job opportunities for young people.

He also wants to see an educated community who are job creators rather than job seekers.

Popular Stories
Juba Mayor explains why Rujal-Mafi, Libas-Mafi, Atlabara be renamed 1

Juba Mayor explains why Rujal-Mafi, Libas-Mafi, Atlabara be renamed

Published Thursday, April 21, 2022

SPLM-IO cries foul over unified command structure appointments 2

SPLM-IO cries foul over unified command structure appointments

Published Monday, April 18, 2022

Expatriates in S. Sudan oil sector to seek petroleum minister’s approval before work permit 3

Expatriates in S. Sudan oil sector to seek petroleum minister’s approval before work permit

Published Thursday, April 21, 2022

Police arrest editor-in-chief of Juba Monitor, as the management, Alfred Taban family fight over ownership 4

Police arrest editor-in-chief of Juba Monitor, as the management, Alfred Taban family fight over ownership

Published Wednesday, April 20, 2022

MP seeks removal of Hon. Kuong from Leer investigation team, citing political bias 5

MP seeks removal of Hon. Kuong from Leer investigation team, citing political bias

Published Monday, April 18, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Invest in agriculture to improve economy, gov’t told

Published 6 hours ago

East African leaders to deploy joint force to DR Congo, BBC

Published 7 hours ago

Meet S. Sudanese helping students access graduate programs across the world

Published 7 hours ago

US regrets S.Sudan, Sudan gov’ts silence over Abyei issue

Published 7 hours ago

Zain sponsors 2021/2022 national football league, cashed SSFA 22M pounds

Published 8 hours ago

Family of teenager slain along Warrap, Abyei road demands justice

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd April 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.