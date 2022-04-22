Meet S. Sudanese helping students access graduate programs across the world

A 32-year-old South Sudanese entrepreneur who is supporting students’ access to graduate programs around the World has urged the youth to stay away from negative politics by engaging in productive activities.

David Gaaniko, like other young graduates in the country, established his consultancy firm known as Gaani Study Abroad Consultancy in 2018.

“Our goal is to assist students in their search for graduate programs designed to meet their individual needs.” Gaaniko told Eye Radio in an interview.

Gaani Study Abroad Consultancy has so far partnered with 350 US based, European and Asian private and public universities.

According to Gaaniko, his company provides placement information for prospective students in South Sudan and Uganda who are interested in attending colleges and universities in the United States, Canada, China, Russia, UK, Malaysia, Poland, Turkey and Cyprus.

The company mainly receives applications on behalf of the preferable Universities and facilitates the student’s admission.

David Gaaniko said since the establishment of his company, he has managed to link over 400 South Sudanese and Eritrean’s students to study in different Universities around the World.

“Since its establishment, we have managed to send over 400 students mainly to Russia, China, India, Malaysia, Ukraine, Canada and Turkey.” Gaaniko disclosed.

A week ago, Gaani Study Abroad established its first foreign branch at the UK Mall 4th floor, Kansanga in Kampala to assist students across the region have access to the service.

According to Gaaniko, the office in Kampala is expected to partner with different universities in Uganda to enable students from South Sudan acquire admission without travelling to East Africa.

Being a father of three, Gaaniko said the company has created employment opportunities for 10 other young people stationed in Juba and Kampala.

The company however charges little amount for what he referred to as service fee to facilitate the admission and for sustainability of the company.

“It’s not a free service. Students pay a service fee depending on countries [of their choice].” Gaaniko added.

According to Gaaniko, the company has helped him have access to many friends and also put meals on the table for his family.

He appealed to young people across the country to engage in productive activities.

“South Sudanese youth should stay away from negative politics and focus on revenue related activities.”

Gaaniko said in the next five years, he wants to see a well established branch in East Africa which will create Job opportunities for young people.

He also wants to see an educated community who are job creators rather than job seekers.

