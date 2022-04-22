22nd April 2022
Zain sponsors 2021/2022 national football league, cashed SSFA 22M pounds

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 8 hours ago

SSFA President Agustino Maduot at the association head office, Juba during the deal. Photo by SSFA

The South Sudan Football Association has received a donation of 22 million South Sudanese pounds to sponsor its upcoming National leagues.

The sponsorship accorded by Zain Telecommunication Company is expected to support the national league which will start next on the 25Th April.

The league will be played in three Zones; Aweil, Malakal and Juba.

The clubs that will play Aweil include; Zalan Fc Rumbek, Al Ghazala Fc Wau, Muderia Fc Aweil, Al Nahala Fc Raja, Tiger Fc Kuajok.

Those in Zone two in Juba include; Super Star – Bor, Yambio Stars Fc – Yambio, Kinetti Fc – Torit, Munuki Fc – Juba, Mission Fc – Yei, Medical Fc – Bentiu.

While the teams in Zone three include Malakal; Jikmir – Nasir, Imatong Fc – Melut, Ghadisia – Renk and Tadamon Fc – Malakal.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday, the spokesperson of the association, Mr. Albino Kuek said that the money will be used to pay the referees and organize tournaments among other things.

“I think Zain was one of the companies that showed interest. They donated a sum of 22 million pounds, an equivalent amount of $50,000 to the national league,” Kuek confirmed.

The money will cater for the conduct of the leagues, paying the referees and any other thing that involves the league.”

Albino Kuek revealed that the champions of the leagues will be awarded twenty five thousand dollars at the end of the league.

