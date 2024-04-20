South African oil firm set to begin exploration in Jonglei State

Energy officials in South Sudan and a South African oil firm held a meeting on Thursday to discuss oil exploration in Block 2 of Jonglei State with strict emphasis on environmental protection against pollution.

The delegation from South Africa’s Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) and the petroleum ministry held a meeting with Governor Denay Jock Chagor and local leaders on the upcoming oil production in the area.

South Sudan’s Nile Petroleum Corporation (NilePet) said the meeting agreed that environmental protection should be a top priority in the oil production process.

NilePet disclosed that both parties acknowledged the importance of protecting South Sudanese populations and the delicate ecosystem in the Sudd region from environmental pollution.

“This decision reflects a commitment to ensuring that the natural environment in Jonglei state is safeguarded against any potential negative impacts that may arise from oil extraction activities,” it said.

“This demonstrates a holistic approach to development that considers not only economic gains but also the well-being and safety of the local population.”

South Sudan and South Africa signed a six-year production-sharing agreement in 2019 for the untapped Block 2 in Greater Jonglei, where the oil investor pledged to build a pipeline and refinery.

SFF, the operator of Block B2 oilfield and Nilepet in the Nile Orange joint venture, are said to have begun its oil and gas exploration campaign after completing its initial aerial survey.

Following the petroleum baseline visit, an environmental impact assessment will be undertaken over the next six months to determine the possible consequences of the oil extraction.

South Sudan has the third-largest oil reserves in sub-Saharan Africa, estimated at 3.5 billion barrels, with only about 30 percent of the country explored.

The country currently produces 175,000 barrels a day, about a third of the potential 500,000 bpd, in blocks 1, 2 and 4 and blocks 3 and 7, and block 5A in Unity state.

Environmentalists say South Sudan experienced environmental damage, deforestation, soil and water contamination, and health issues in and around the oil-producing areas.

The government of Ruweng Administrative Area said it has recorded three children born with deformities between January and April 2024 – in what it attributes to the impact of oil pollution.

In in the past, the Ministry of Petroleum and oil companies came under increased criticism over oil leakages that reportedly contaminated the ecosystem around the oil-producing areas.

Both local and international campaign groups have reported widespread environmental pollution, as chemicals from oil wells are said to have been washed to settlements by floodwaters, leaving animals and people affected.

Reports emerged of women giving birth to deformed babies and stillbirths and were subsequently confirmed by indigenous community.

In 2015, German human rights and relief organization— Sign of Hope said the health of more than 180,000 people in northern Unity State was at risk due to drinking of water contaminated by the crude oil.

This was after it conducted a scientific study on water quality and contamination in the area.

