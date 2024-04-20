Abyei urges SSPDF to withdraw from airport

The Minister of Information in Abyei Administrative Area urges the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces to withdraw troops allegedly deployed to Abyei Airport and redeploy them at the border with Warrap State.

President Kiir directed the deployment of a neutral force to the volatile border on 17th January 2024, to end inter-communal violence, and restore law and order.

But early this month, deadly violence broke out between the SSPDF and local security guards in Rumamer County, south of the administrative region.

A local government minister alleged that SSPDF soldiers opened fire on Commissioner Ayuel Kiir and the Minister of Local Government Abionyweng Majith, who were seated at the time, wounding the commissioner and killing four security personnel.

SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang, confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind the violence was not clear.

Meanwhile, Abyei Information Minister Bolis Kouc pointed out that the forces were only deployed to patrol the Abyei-Twic border, adding that they should not be stationed inside an Airport in the disputed region.

“This force was sent to the area to be deployed on the border between the Twic Dinka and Ngok Dinka the two warring communities to prevent youth from Twic Dinka and Ngok Dinka from attacking each other.”

“But the force is currently stationed at the airport and monitoring the aircraft, and this is not the purpose of the force’s deployment to observe and protect the border between the Twic Dinka and Ngok Dinka the two warring communities.”

According to him, the militarization of Abyei violates UNISFA’s Status of Force Agreement, which directs Sudan and South Sudan to withdraw troops from the area.

“Therefore, we are addressing the leader of SSPDF to remove the forces from the airport and redeploy it to the border between the two communities to avoid any attack between the two communities.”

Since November 2023, recurrent inter-communal violence has claimed hundreds of lives, destroyed properties and displaced thousands of people.

In the latest incidents, nearly 100 people were killed including two UN peacekeepers when gunmen attacked Abyei Administrative Area, according to local authorities.

On 26th February 2024, the South Sudan government consulted with the United Nations to form a special court to try atrocities committed during conflicts between Twic and Ngok Dinka communities.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter