4th August 2023
US police drop Cardi B mic throw probe

Published: 52 mins ago

Police in Las Vegas say have dropped their probe into claims Cardi B assaulted a member of the audience with her microphone (Dai KUROKAWA/AFP)

Cardi B will not face criminal charges over an incident in which she threw her microphone at a member of her audience, police in Las Vegas said Thursday.

Detectives launched a battery probe into the “WAP” star’s actions after she retaliated when a concert-goer chucked a liquid at her.

Footage posted on social media shows the “Money” singer recoiling after someone close to the stage splashed the contents of a cup in her direction.

In the clips, Cardi B can be seen pausing briefly, before flinging the microphone back in the same direction.

However, some videos online appear to show the mic making contact with a different member of the audience.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that a woman had contacted them to report a battery, and that they had begun an investigation.

But on Thursday, they confirmed that the probe had been dropped.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence,” a statement said.

“No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

Meanwhile, a listing on bidding site eBay for a microphone purported to be at the center of the drama had reached $99,900 by Thursday afternoon.

TMZ reported the seller, Scott Fisher, works for a company that provides audio kit for Las Vegas clubs.

The entertainment outlet reported Fisher as saying the proceeds from the sale, which ends Tuesday, would be split between two charities — the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which helps teens and young adults with special needs.

The mic-hurl episode was the latest involving performers being the target of objects from the audience.

In June a man threw a phone at Bebe Rexha during a concert in New York, landing the singer in hospital.

The same month an audience member threw a bag purportedly containing the ashes of their mother at the stage while singer Pink was performing in London.

And last year Harry Styles good-naturedly paused a New York concert after someone threw a chicken nugget in his direction.

In December, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose pledged to stop throwing his microphone into the audience at the end of a show after a fan was reportedly hurt in Australia.

