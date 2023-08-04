‘Let elites send own families to fight their war,’ says Political expert

A political analyst is calling on citizens to ask political elites to send their wives and children to the frontline if they rebelled against the government next time.

Dr Abraham Kuol Nyuon, a Professor of Political Science at the University of Juba says most conflicts in the country are fueled by loyalty to political elites.

Dr Kuol claims that political and military leaders who have been fighting the government used the children of common people, while their children are out of the country.

He says citizens should not allow themselves to fight for others.

“If we want to stop conflict in this country, if a politician decided to rebel against the system, the community where this politician comes should ask that person to bring his children and wives to go to the frontline first,” Dr Abraham said.

“They will be joined later on and if things like that happen, then the whole leaders will fear,” he added.

“They put their children in Nairobi, and London and they go to the villagers and bring their sons and daughters to go and fight for them.”

“The problems are not the leaders, the problems are the communities,” said Dr Abraham.

“If they stop trying to follow these people, then the chances of stopping conflicts in this country are very high and that is what we need to do.”

“The question of us having violence during elections or having no violence is also going to be determined by the citizens.”

“South Sudanese need to be prepared and they need only to handle the leaders the way they handle themselves, if they reject themselves, they reject them in the community, they accept themselves, they accept them in the community.

He also calls on the government to prioritize and quantify salaries of organized forces ahead of other civil servants to reduce the intensity of insecurity in the country.

“Soldiers are going for several months without salaries and if the salary comes, a very meagre salary, now how do you give somebody a gun and you don’t give them something to eat and expect them to be peaceful? Dr Abraham asked.

“This is the kind of question that we should be able to ask ourselves,” he added.

“The only best way here is that all those roadblocks, all those insecurities go back to changing the status and the life of the people of the security forces which means,” he added.

“We need to make the security sector attractive instead of even trying to give good money to the parliament, giving good money to other people.”

“The only best place that they need to make their salary to be better should be the army and then you become accountable and as a result of this, they will be able to maintain the law and they will be able to follow the system but here there is no system, it is everyone and everyone for themselves”.

