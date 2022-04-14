UNMISS boss condemns violence against civilians in Leer

The head of the UN Mission in South Sudan has condemned the recent violence against civilians, looting and destruction of humanitarian properties in Leer County of Unity State.



On Wednesday, the Commissioner of Leer County confirmed that at least 35 civilians were killed during the four days of vicious attacks in several villages.

Survivors of the violence who spoke to Eye Radio over the weekend also narrated disturbing atrocities including killing, raping, burning villages, looting, and destruction of livelihoods.

Speaking during a press conference in Juba this morning, Nicholas Haysom says he is saddened by the resurgence of subnational violence in the country.

“I am discouraged by the resurgence of subnational violence along with the attacks by armed and youth militias that has expanded the country from north to South, from east to west,”Haysom told a press conference on Thursday.

“I was sudden to learnt that only last week, thousands of people in Leer County, Unity State were forced to flee their homes following a surge of fighting along with disturbing report of sexual violence, looting and destruction of civilians and humanitarian properties.

“Civilians including women and children continue to bear the brunt of the senseless violence.

I strongly condemn these violence attacks on civilians but in particular attacks on humanitarians and looting of life serving supplies and assets, all of it is unacceptable.”

Previously, the UN Mission in South Sudan said community-based militias were responsible for most of the killings and injuries caused to civilians.

In its Annual Brief on Violence Affecting Civilians released by the Human Rights Division of UNMISS, there were about 2,421 civilians killed in 2020 alone.

This according to the report is characterized by abductions and conflict-related sexual violence during attacks in some areas in South Sudan.

Nicholas Haysom however urged all levels of government to engage the communities to live together.

“We believe quite strongly that Juba base politicians need also to engage but it also need involvement of state level, the governors, commissioners and traditional leaders to bring communities and sometimes youth groups to the table to discuss the arrangement by which they can live together harmoniously,” the head if UN mission in South Sudan said.