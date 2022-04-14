“Closing Juba Monitor is like closing the legacy of late Alfred Taban”, says Nimiriano

14th April 2022
Authors: Moyo Jacob | Emmanuel Akile | Published: 2 hours ago

Late Alfred Taban, was a prominent South Sudanese journalist and former editor-in-chief of the Juba Monitor - Courtesy

The Editor-in-Chief of Juba Monitor Newspaper has expressed disappointment over the suspension of the English Daily.

Anna Nimiriano says the move undermines the legacy of late Alfred Taban.

On Wednesday, a court in Juba suspended activities of Juba Monitor Newspaper over allegations of malpractices until final court disposal.

It also suspended the activities of Grand Media Africa Company Limited.

A court order seen by Eye Radio reads: “Freezing of all Juba Monitor Bank Accounts and the newspaper’s activities. Appointment of three administrators, 2 from plaintiff and defendant and 1 from court to observe assets of Company and Newspaper.”

Becu Pitia Lagu, the family lawyer of the late Alfred Taban Logune, told Eye Radio that the suspension came after the family who is the heir to the properties of late Alfred Taban Logune had a dispute with the company over the sharing of resources.

The family allegedly applied for restrictions which were granted by the court until the final ruling was made.

The family also alleged that Grand Africa Media is not running Juba Monitor Newspaper as anticipated citing irregularities and sidelining some shareholders.

They asked the court to intervene in order to bring to an end the said malpractices until the final disposal of the case.

Anna Namiriano, Juba Monitor’s Editor in Chief said they were not served with copies of the suspension documents.

She however described the suspension as “closing the legacy of late Alfred Taban”, the founder of Juba Monitor Newspaper.

“I just want to say to the public, especially the readers of Juba Monitor and the entire people of South Sudan that this newspaper is serving the people of South Sudan,” Nimiriano told Eye Radio.

“I hope this situation will be resolved because the paper is serving the people of South Sudan and they know the importance of this newspaper.

“Why not iron out the differences and continue operating, if we want the legacy of late Alfred Taban to continue? Because closing Juba Monitor is like we are closing the legacy of late Alfred Taban.”

