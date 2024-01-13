U.S. envoy urges South Sudan leaders to shun violence

The U.S. ambassador to South Sudan has called on the country’s leaders to emulate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior by rejecting the use of violence as a mean of achieving political objectives.

Michael J. Adler made the appeal at the commemoration of the life of Dr. King, the late American civil rights movement leader, who was assassinated more than 50 years ago.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, one of the most influential leaders in American history is being remembered every 15th January for his fight against inequality and racial injustice.

The U.S. envoy said decades after Dr. King’s death in April 1968, Americans and people from all background continue to find inspirations in his words.

Ambassador Adler called on the unity government to urgently create a situation necessary for conducive and peaceful elections.

He also appealed for transparent use of South Sudan’s natural resource to address public needs and facilitate the return of those displaced by the conflict.

Ambassador Adler spoke during an event to commemorate of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy at University of Juba American corner on Friday.

“Now, it’s time for South Sudan leaders to demonstrate and share these values, now it’s time for South Sudan leaders to reject the use of violence as tool for political completions,” said Adler.

“Now it’s time for them to act with urgency to take steps necessary to create environment conducive to peaceful elections. These include political and civil space so that individuals, candidates and parties can freely express their views and campaign without fear.”

“These include political, mutual security forces, now it’s time for leaders to use public revenue to address public needs including to help South Sudanese to return to their country since there outbreak of conflict in Sudan.”

Ambassador Adler further called on the South Sudan government to ensure that all citizens have access to basic service including healthcare and education.

He also calls for timely payment of civil servants’ salaries and security forces.

This year, the federal holiday falls on the actual birthday of the celebrated civil rights leader.

