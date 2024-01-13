13th January 2024
9-day-old baby stolen from Bor Hospital – police

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

Crime barricade tape. | Courtesy.

The police in Bor town of Jonglei State are searching for a baby girl who was stolen from Bor Civil Hospital on Friday, just over a week after her birth.

Police Commissioner Maj General Elia Costa said the child abductor is thought to have sneaked into the hospital ward at midday after the mother went to bring water.

General Costa narrated that when the mother came back, her daughter disappeared.

“She left her in the room to go and get water. When she returned, I found that the baby had disappeared from the room until now. He was not found, and we opened a report against an unknown person and assigned the security services to investigate the case.”

He said this is the first such incident has happened in the hospital.

General Costa said a police case has been filed against the unidentified suspect and that security personnel are investigating the incident.

Cases of child abduction are commonly reported in both Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area.

 

 

13th January 2024

