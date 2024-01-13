Yakani rejects calls to postpone 2024 elections

Activist Edmund Yakani on Friday claimed that some politicians in the unity government are lobbying for another extension of the transitional period – a call that he categorically rejected.

The Executive director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization did not name those he accuses of advocating for extension.

But according to Radio Tamazuj, a national MP wrote to President Kiir on January 2, 2024, to propose a five-year extension of the transitional period.

David De Dau, who represents Twic East County in the Transitional National Legislative Assembly said that the current two-year extension is insufficient and risks plunging the country back into war.

Yakani’s remarks also came a day after First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar said the country is not ready for elections because necessary conditions for credible polls are not yet in place.

“Some of these tactics that are coming up very clear, somebody aired out a proposal for extension of five years more, somebody said no we are not ready for it, it is all call for extension, because they know that five months is coming.”

“If they can’t deliver the agreement in the last five years, what extension are we going to give them? And what miracle are they going to perform in the extension?”

The activist argued that the current political elites are comfortable in their seats and cited that the two-year extension adopted last year was a tactful move to extend their stay in power.

He argued that counterstatements among politicians about the elections demonstrate their unwillingness for the country to go on polls.

“Politicians are enjoying the seats they are in now; they will confuse us with messages from here and there as long we can extend. Some of them will tell, no we are not for extension, no, no.”

“But the ultimate goal, those who say we are for it, but tactically let’s delay operationalizing the process, it is as equal as preconditions are not being met so everything is an extension.”

