Trial of ex-soldier accused of wife’s murder adjourned

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: Friday, April 21, 2023

Simon Marial Deng [right] accused of stabbing wife to death in Juba is escorted to the vehicle after the court adjourned his trail - Michael Daniel/Eye Radio - April 20, 2023

The High Court in Juba has adjourned the trial of an ex-soldier accused of stabbing his wife to death for lacking a defense lawyer.

30-year-old Simon Marial Deng committed the crime in the Lemon Gaba Suburb of Juba in October last year.

The police’s preliminary investigations indicated that Marial quarreled with his wife that morning when the incident happened.

His wife reportedly asked him why he came home drunk when he picked up a knife and stabbed her several times.

In Thursday’s session, Judge Francis Amum adjourned the session due to the lack of legal presentation for the accused.

The judge rescheduled the session for the 25th of April 2023.

The court also ordered the prosecutor general to provide legal aid for the accused person as provided for in the country’s constitution.

In the next session, according to the prosecutor, the general representing the victim will hear from the side of the suspect, Marial.

Augustino Obang Kur told Eye Radio about the case against Marial on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

“This case happened last year in October in the Lemon Gaba suburb of Guri. The deceased Allikir Lual Mabior was stabbed to death by her husband in the kitchen,” said Augustino.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that a dispute broke out after the wife questioned the husband for smelling alcohol. This question caused the dispute to turn into murder,

“The indictment case is supposed to be submitted to the court, but we were surprised when the court asked the accused if he had a lawyer. The accused replied to the court that he does not have legal representation,

“The court allowed, by the law, to postpone the session until there is a defence for the accused So the session was adjourned to the 25th of this month.”

The deceased Allikar Lual Mabior who was 25 years old is survived by a 3-year-old child.

