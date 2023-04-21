NCAC appeals to President Kiir over unpaid arrears

The National Constitutional Amendment Committee is appealing to President Salva Kiir to intervene and expedite payment of the striking national members.

NCAC is mandated to review amendments to the laws as provided for in the peace agreement.

Earlier, the committee suspended its operations over funding constraints.

It says since the suspension as stipulated in its press release last month, there has been no communication between the government and the committee on the issue.

According to the committee, it has been presenting its budget to the government and that, despite approval of the budgets, only small initial payments were made in 2020.

Ayuel David, the acting spokesperson of the National Constitutional Amendment Committee calls on the government to expeditiously pay the committee.

He says this will enable the committee to review important laws before its mandate expiry in May this year.

“We call upon the President to intervene in the matter and expedite the payment of the national members of the NCAC,” said Ayuel David.

“The committee has been presenting its budget every year. The budgets were approved, and only small payments were made in 2020,

“The committee has been working without funding from the government for three years,

“We reiterate our call to the government to expeditiously pay the committee so that the review of the outstanding laws can be completed as soon as possible to facilitate the implementation of the roadmap to a peaceful end of the transitional period”.

