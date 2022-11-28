Ministry of Education launches website

The Ministry of General Education and Instructions has launched a website for academic communications and to help students apply for scholarship opportunities.

The education minister, Awut Deng Acuil says students can now apply through the website WWW.mogei.ss.

According to Minister Awut, the website will help students to communicate with the ministry.

Speaking during the launch of the ministry’s website on weekend, Awut said the government has established a website for the national curriculum development center.

“Each of these two websites provide significant information to a different audience,” she said.

“We will also utilize the website for all scholarship opportunity and provide forms for application to be free I urge you to be making use of this communication channel.”

The minister said the government is at the center of investment in education across the country to save the need of more than 2. 3 million learners and more than 60 teachers.

The website was established with support from education and development partners.

For his part, Tap Raj Pant, a representative of UNESCO says the site will help in receiving information, adding that the internet is one of the goals of the twenty-first century.

“To achieve the twenty-one century ICT is the most important thing and for this accessing information in South Sudan, is the most important.”

“Basically, we all agreed access to information needs to be further improved and I am sure the website can help.”

