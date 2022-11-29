Torit ammunition store bursts in flames, causing explosions

An ammunition store caught fire at a military base on Tuesday morning, in Torit town of Eastern Equatoria State, leading to explosions and causing panic, Torit Mayor said.

The gun store, belonging to the SSPDF Sector Three base in Hai Sirikat went up in flames for nearly an hour, but there was no casualty.

Mayor Mustafa Albino Zacharia says the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Mustapha says, an investigation will be launched to ascertain the cause of the incident.

“The ammunition store got burnt, which is why it was exploding but people are far from the store. Am now going to inquire,” he said.

