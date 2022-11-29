29th November 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Torit ammunition store bursts in flames, causing explosions

Torit ammunition store bursts in flames, causing explosions

Author: Moyo Jacob Felix | Published: 3 hours ago

Areal view of Torit town, Eastern Equatoria State. | Photo: Radio Tamazuj.

An ammunition store caught fire at a military base on Tuesday morning, in Torit town of Eastern Equatoria State, leading to explosions and causing panic, Torit Mayor said.

The gun store, belonging to the SSPDF Sector Three base in Hai Sirikat went up in flames for nearly an hour, but there was no casualty.

Mayor Mustafa Albino Zacharia says the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Mustapha says, an investigation will be launched to ascertain the cause of the incident.

“The ammunition store got burnt, which is why it was exploding but people are far from the store. Am now going to inquire,” he said.

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba police arrest 39 suspected land-grabbers 1

Juba police arrest 39 suspected land-grabbers

Published Thursday, November 24, 2022

Kiir fires, appoints multiple officials in Upper Nile State 2

Kiir fires, appoints multiple officials in Upper Nile State

Published Sunday, November 27, 2022

78-year-old Victoria: ‘I am the proof that education has no age limit” 3

78-year-old Victoria: ‘I am the proof that education has no age limit”

Published Saturday, November 26, 2022

Go-Green company CEO denies ‘failing to keep Juba clean’ 4

Go-Green company CEO denies ‘failing to keep Juba clean’

Published Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Dep. Mayor Thiik assaults traffic police officer 5

Dep. Mayor Thiik assaults traffic police officer

Published 22 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Implementation of EAC Common Market Protocol explained

Published 1 hour ago

Lakes State expects governors’ forum to adopt countrywide disarmament

Published 2 hours ago

Kenya hit by condom crisis ahead of Christmas festivities

Published 3 hours ago

Traffic police official seeks approval to sue Dep. Mayor Thiik

Published 3 hours ago

Torit ammunition store bursts in flames, causing explosions

Published 3 hours ago

Media urged to report success stories on EAC integration

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th November 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.