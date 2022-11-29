29th November 2022
Traffic police official seeks approval to sue Dep. Mayor Thiik

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

A traffic police on duty in the street of Juba. Photo: Curtesy

The Director General of Traffic Police has written to the Ministry of Justice requesting authorization to prosecute the Deputy Mayor of Juba City.

Major General Kon John Akot’s request came after Deputy Mayor Thiik Thiik Mayardit assaulted a traffic officer in Juba over alleged failure to obey orders.

The unnamed officer, a first lieutenant was assaulted while performing his duties.

The incident happened in front of the traffic police office near the Buluk playground in Juba.

According to Thiik, the traffic officer refused to obey his orders not to cross a road that was under construction.

In a letter dated 25th Nov 2022, Gen. Kon John confirmed that the Deputy Mayor of Juba Thiik Mayardit slapped his junior officer and took his pistol without reporting the case to the Traffic Police department.

“The administration of South Sudan National Traffic Police is writing to your authority requesting you to open a case against the above-mentioned person. Your usual cooperation and approval are highly appreciated,” reads the letter.

Gen. Kon said the Municipal official blocked one road at Bulluk Police Residential area and annexed part of it to Bulluk playground without consulting the police.

He also accused the Deputy Mayor of having stormed the traffic police General Headquarters, demolishing some of the offices, and marking some offices of the traffic headquarters for unilateral demolition.

Gen. Kon requests the Ministry of Justice to file a case against the deputy Mayor in order for them to claim their right lawfully and peacefully.

The Ministry of Justice is expected to respond to the request of the Director General of Traffic Police in South Sudan.

 

29th November 2022

