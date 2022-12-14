14th December 2022
Tong urged to table supplementary budget on new salary structure

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 7 mins ago

Dier Tong Ngor, the ministry of Finance and Economic Planning - Courtesy

The national parliament has appealed to the Minister of Finance to urgently table a supplementary budget for the civil servants’ new salary structure.

The call comes after the Council of Ministers on Friday directed the Minister of Finance, Dier Tong to prepare an additional budget to cover the new salary structure for government employees.

In September, the national parliament passed a 1.4 trillion pounds fiscal budget for 2022/2023 with a deficit of 560 billion pounds.

The budget was passed without incorporating a proposed new salary structure for civil servants and soldiers.

According to the government spokesperson, Michael Makuei, the finance minister was asked to present the budget to the cabinet for approval before the parliament.

Justin Joseph Marona who is acting Chief Whip for Opposition, SPLM-IO in the August House calls on the Dier Tong, to speed up the process before the festive season.

“The new salary structure was supposed to be tabled here in the parliament in October. However, we made a follow-up on this issue, and up to now the bill is not tabled,” Marona told Eye Radio on Tuesday after a parliamentary session.

“I am now urging the minister of finance to come forward and give a gift to the people of South Sudan, especially since Christmas and the new year is coming,

“We need to open a new salary structure to our people so that they can also have a good salary to look after themselves and their families.”



