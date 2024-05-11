11th May 2024
Wau-based activist reports being threatened after students’ protest

Author: Staff Writter | Published: 7 hours ago

Aerial view of Wau town. (Photo: Courtesy.)

The Coordinator of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization in Western Bahr el Ghazal has raised concerns over his safety after he was questioned by the security personnel following the recent students’ demonstrations in the state capital Wau.

“I’m seeing that my life and the lives of my colleagues and institution are in danger,” said Stephen Robo.

On Monday, hundreds of students at the University of Bahr el Ghazal took to the Wau town streets to protest the lack of food ratios at the campus.

According to the students, they had no food for three weeks, and despite raising the concern, the state government did not respond to their complaints.

The students chanted “No food, No Elections” slogans as they marched to the streets with sticks and pieces of bread, demanding urgent an intervention.

During the protest, Western Bahr el Ghazal Deputy governor ordered for a truck of food he said, was enough sustain the students for only one week.

According to CEPO’s Stephen Robo coordinator based in Wau, following the protest, security personnel summoned him, accusing him of instigating the protest.

Speaking to Eye Radio yesterday, Robo distanced himself from the Bahr el Ghazal University students’ demonstrations.

“I have been summoned by the National Security in the state on a report somebody wrote  about me in relations to the last students’ demonstration at the Bahr el Ghazal University.

“In the allegations, they’re saying you as Stephen Robo [and others] we are behind the school demonstration demanding for food while chanting Kiir must go.

We explained that as Stephen, I’m not a student at the University. We are not doing any activity with the students at the University.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, Western Bahr el Ghazal state Information Minister Nichola Samuel said he had no information about the threats against the activist.

“I have no information about this please. The Coordinator of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization in the state did not contact me. However, let me confirm and collect some information from this news,” he said.

 

 

