16th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Governance | News   |   Kiir chairs economic cluster meeting amid ‘hurting’ inflation

Kiir chairs economic cluster meeting amid ‘hurting’ inflation

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 hour ago

President Salva Kiir on Wednesday chaired the Economic Cluster Meeting and announced plans to inject hard currency into the market in a bid to combat the current inflation.

The meeting brought together the Minister of Finance, Awow Daniel Chuang, the Governor of Central Bank Dr Alic Garang and the Commissioner of General of South Sudan Revenue Auhtority, among others.

According to the Minister of Finance and Planning Awow Daniel Chuang, “the initiative aims to stabilize prices and alleviate the burden on consumers.

“This support will help ensure a steady supply of food and other agricultural produce in the market,” the officials were cited as saying.

Chuang added that the government has also imported tons of food commodities to be sold at subsidized prices in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Trade and Industry, William Anyuon said the government has imported millions of litters of fuel to supply the market.

The government, according to the press unit in the president’s officer, has pledged to support farmers by providing them with the necessary resources to boost their agricultural activities.

The economic turn-down as a result of the depleting oil revenue attributed to the geopolitical issues including the war in Sudan and blockade of the Red Sea has left the citizens struggling with civil servants going fro several months without salaries.

The country’s dependence on imports has made the situation even more difficult as traders struggle to access the hard currency.

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
NBS boss maintains census is impossible before slated polls 1

NBS boss maintains census is impossible before slated polls

Published Saturday, May 11, 2024

Kiir returns to Juba after launch of peace talks in Nairobi 2

Kiir returns to Juba after launch of peace talks in Nairobi

Published Saturday, May 11, 2024

Govt to respond to grievances of holdout groups on Monday -Makuei 3

Govt to respond to grievances of holdout groups on Monday -Makuei

Published Sunday, May 12, 2024

Parliament reverses course on VP Igga summons, cites legal conflicts 4

Parliament reverses course on VP Igga summons, cites legal conflicts

Published Friday, May 10, 2024

Wau-based activist reports being threatened after students’ protest 5

Wau-based activist reports being threatened after students’ protest

Published Saturday, May 11, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir chairs economic cluster meeting amid ‘hurting’ inflation

Published 1 hour ago

Activists plea to parents amid marriage competition in Jonglei

Published 17 hours ago

UNDP urges environmental protection as $33m climate project launched

Published 18 hours ago

No official SPLA Day celebrations over ‘economic distress’: Bilpam

Published 18 hours ago

Nimule clearing agents protest license fee hike from $100 to $7,000

Published 19 hours ago

CES butchers union increases meat price in Juba

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!