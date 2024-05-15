15th May 2024
UNDP urges environmental protection as $33m climate project launched

UNDP urges environmental protection as $33m climate project launched

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 6 hours ago

Participants posed for a photo during the launch of a climate resilience project in Juba on Wed, 15th May 2024. (Photo Credit: Charles Wote).

The deputy head of UN Development Agency has called for a joint efforts between the government and partners to empower communities and protect natural resources as the country embarks on implementing a five-year climate resilience project.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of environment and partners launched a $33 million climate resilience project to empower agro-pastoral communities in Northern Bahr El Ghazal State.

The five-year project known as “Watershed Approaches for Climate Resilience in Agro-pastoral Landscape Project” shall be implemented in Aweil Centre and Aweil East counties.

It is funded by the Global Environment Facility through UNDP and implemented by World Vision South Sudan in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

The project aims to benefit 75,000 people and restored over 15,000 hectares of land.

It will also build long term climate resilience among the pastoral communities using a participatory watershed-based approach.

Titus Osundina, the UNDP Deputy Resident Representative said majority of the population in South Sudan depends on climate-sensitive natural resources for their livelihoods.

He added that there is a need to work together to empower communities, where every individual can thrive in harmony with their environment.

“As we embark on this journey together, let us reaffirm our commitment to collaboration, innovation and inclusivity,” Mr. Titus said during the national launch of the project in Juba.

“Let us continue to work hand in hand to empower communities, protect our precious natural resources and build a future where every individual can thrive in harmony with their environment.”

“At UNDP, we believe the climate resilience is a shared responsibility and a collective journey. It is about empowering individuals and communities with the knowledge tools and resources, they need to adapt and thrive.”

For her part, the Minister of Environment and Forestry said the project will introduce smart agriculture strategies to the benefiting communities.

Josephine Napwon said her Ministry will work closely with all the implementing agencies to ensure the project meets its outcome.

“The project will introduce smart agriculture strategies to the people to increase their agricultural production and enhance their livelihoods.”

“We hope to replicate and scale up this project to other states when funds are acquired. I am confident World Vision will work closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and all the stakeholders such that this project achieves its outcomes.”

Meanwhile the Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Oyoti Adigo believe that the project will strengthen the resilience of pastoralists to reduce the impact of climate change.

“I am sure the project is going to strengthen the resilience of pastoralists and agro-pastoralists production system to achieve climate change components.”

“It will also support agribusiness development for women and youth component and also it will be strengthening the adaptive capacity of agro-pastoral communities to climate change.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15th May 2024

