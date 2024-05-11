Kiir returns to Juba after launch of peace talks in Nairobi

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has returned to the country after launching the Nairobi Peace Talks with the holdout groups, his office press unit has reported.

Mr Kiir arrived on Friday and was received by First Vice President Dr Riek Machar, newly appointed Governor of Central Equatoria State, Gen Agustino Jadalla, and his advisors, Tut Galuak and Kuol Manyang Juuk among others.

Speaking upon Kiir’s arrival in Juba yesterday afternoon, Foreign Affairs Minister Ramadan Abdalla Goc said the peace process aims order to restore a comprehensive peace in South Sudan.

Goc said President Kiir reiterated his administration’s determination to negotiate with the holdout groups to reach a peace deal.

During his opening address at the peace process, President Kiir said he hope the holdout groups shared the same conviction and aspirations as his government to bring peace to the country

