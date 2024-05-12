Govt to respond to grievances of holdout groups on Monday -Makuei

Spokesperson Michael Makuei says the government will on Monday respond to grievances of the non-signatory groups to the 2018 peace in the ongoing Nairobi peace talks.

The high-level peace negotiation between the unity government and the non-signatory groups to the 2018 peace deal kicked off in Nairobi, Kenya on Thursday.

The government is negotiating with Real SPLM led by Pagan Amum, General Paul Malong of the South Sudan United Front and Stephen Buay, the leader of South Sudan People’s Movement.

According to Makuei, the groups including a wing of Thomas Cirilo dubbed as NAS RRC and South Sudan People’s Movement led by Stephen Buay of t made presentations on Saturday.

He said Real SPLM made a presentation focusing on justice in economic affairs and governance.

“Today (Saturday), we started our continued interaction with the non-signatory groups. As of today (today), Real SPLM led by Pagan Amum made a presentation on some issues in question and that was on justice in economic affairs and governance.

“(This was) followed by presentations from NAS RCC, the wing of Thomas Cirilos and Stephen Buay, the leader of the South Sudan People’s Movement army who has a big force in Sudan,” said Makuei.



Minister Makuei did not explain the position of the holdout groups but said that the government will respond to their presentations on Monday

After this, Makuei said, the chief mediator Lazarus Sumbeiyo will draft an agender for the continuation of the talks

“On Monday, the government delegation will be responding to the presentations to move forward the position of the government on all the issues that were in question.

“It is thereafter on Tuesday or Wednesday, the mediator will come out with the agenda for the meeting.

RCC has come and they have made their presentation accordingly because in this process we don’t want to live out anybody because we need an inclusive agreement and inclusive talks that will bring peace to the people of South Sudan.

“We are pressing hard so that all the parties join us in this person,” he added.



On the 10th of May, Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization called on the politicians in the ongoing Nairobi peace talks to show political discipline and maturity in finding lasting solutions to what he termed as ‘political instability in South Sudan’. –

Share with friends: Facebook twitter